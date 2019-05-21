Woman charred to death as car catches fire after accident

A 35-year-old woman was charred to death Tuesday when the car in which she was travelling caught fire following a collision with another vehicle in Maharashtra's district, police said.

Her husband and their 14-year-old daughter sustained serious burn injuries.

The accident took place at Kolgaon in Georai tehsil around 12.30 pm when Jadhav (40), his wife and daughter were returning to Pune after attending a wedding in Parbhani, a said.

A speeding SUV hit their car and the car caught fire, he said.

While and could get out of the vehicle, was trapped inside, he said.

Lavanya's condition was critical, the added.

Dnyaneshwar, an engineer, works with a private company at Bhosri near Pune, he said.

