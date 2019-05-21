CBSE writes to DU to align admission process with preponed result schedule

The (CBSE) has written to to align their admission process with the preponed result schedule of the class 12 board examination.

CBSE had announced results of class 12 examination on May 2, in record 28 days. Usually, the class 12 results are announced by third week of May.

"As per the directives of the Delhi High Court, CBSE has preponed all its activities of conduct of examination, declaration of result and process of verification and re-evaluation.

"We have also written a letter to the of to align the admission process as per the schedule fixed by the CBSE," a said.

The said now, has to fix the last date of submission of application form for admission in Delhi University in such a manner that the work of re-evaluation is over prior to the last date of Delhi University admission process.

The Delhi University is yet to announce the admission schedule while St Stephen's college which is not part of the centralised admission process has announced the schedule.

The admissions will begin at the prestigious college on May 22.

