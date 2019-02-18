Woman falls off flyover after unidentified vehicle rams into motorcycle, injured

A 20-year-old woman, riding pillion, was injured on Monday after she fell from a height of 50 feet from the flyover in west when an unidentified vehicle hit the rear of the motorcycle, police said.

A police team rushed to the spot after being informed about the accident at around 4 pm, they added.

During inquiry, police learnt that Kunal (18), (20) and Jia (22) were going towards Janakpuri from Paschim Vihar on the Their vehicle was hit by a speeding vehicle.

The impact of the accident was such that one of the riders, Sapna, fell down from the flyover, a senior police said.

Kunal was riding the and lost its control after the vehicle was hit by another, the said.

A video showing the woman falling from the flyover also surfaced on the

Police suspect that the unidentified vehicle, which hit the two-wheeler, was a car.

was rushed to the where she is being treated for her injuries, the added. The other two riders suffered minor injuries, the officer said.

Police are scanning CCTV footage of the area to identify the vehicle which hit the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)