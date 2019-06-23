JUST IN
Fire in BJP office in Nagpur doused, no injury reported

Press Trust of India  |  Nagpur 

A fire broke out Sunday evening in the BJP office at Ganeshpeth area in Nagpur when a function was underway, a party functionary said, adding that all present managed to move out safely.

BJP spokesperson Chandan Goswami said a switch board on the fifth floor of Mangalam Tower, where the function was being held, caught fire at around 5:30pm, possibly due to a short-circuit, and the blaze cut power supply, plunging the hall into darkness.

"(Nagpur West) MLA Sudhakar Deshmukh was addressing the gathering when the fire started. MLAs, officer-bearers, workers and journalists assembled at the hall managed to move out safely. Fire extinguishers in the hall were used to doused the blaze," he said.

The programme, to mark the appointment of former Nagpur mayor Pravin Datke as city BJP chief, was completed in a hall on the ground floor later, Goswami said.

First Published: Sun, June 23 2019. 20:10 IST

