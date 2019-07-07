Woman found hanging inside well, husband booked for dowry death

The body of a 21-year-old married woman was found hanging inside a well at a village in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district, police said on Sunday.

According to the complaint, the woman's husband, Nanuram Tanwar, had been torturing her for dowry ever since they were married two years ago, Ghatoli police station incharge Nainuram Meena said.

The woman, Kallibai Tanwar, was found hanging inside a well at Durjanpura village on Saturday morning. Prime facie, the woman, a resident of Bijaypur village in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district, had committed suicide, Meena said.

The father of the woman alleged that when the dowry demands were not fulfilled, Nanuram Tanwar strangled her and hanged her body in the well, the officer said.

The accused has been booked for dowry death under Section 304 B of the Indian Penal Code and is yet to be arrested, Meena said.

The body has been handed over to the family and an investigation is underway, the deputy superintendent of police of Eklera circle said.

