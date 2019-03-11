Woman from Kenya raped by man she met at Rishikesh yoga camp: Police

A woman from was allegedly raped by a man she met at a camp run by an internationally-acclaimed guru in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh, police said Monday.

The accused, 31-year-old Hemant Thapliyal, has been arrested on the basis of a complaint lodged by the rape survivor on Sunday, station in-charge said.

According to the complaint lodged by the woman, the accused, who met her at the camp on March 7, offered to drop her by his scooty at the hotel where she was staying.

He told her on way to the hotel that he was a and could show her places of tourist interest if she wanted. When she accepted the offer, he took her to a waterfall and allegedly raped her twice, police said.

She somehow freed herself and reported the matter to the police, officials said.

The accused was arrested with the help of CCTV footage obtained from the yoga camp, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)