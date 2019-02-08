JUST IN
Business Standard

Woman held with paramour for strangulating her husband

Press Trust of India  |  Ghaziabad 

A woman and her paramour were arrested for killing her husband when he objected to their relationship, police said Friday.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Ravi Kumar said Israaz objected to his wife Razia's relationship with Salim. Finding him a hurdle, Salim strangulated Israz on December 26.

Israaz and Razia had three children.

Razia and Salim were arrested this morning from Labour Chowk of Khoda Colony here and the two confessed to committing the crime, police said.

First Published: Fri, February 08 2019. 21:55 IST

