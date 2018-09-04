USFDA issues observation after inspection at Lupin's Tarapur facility

Drug firm Tuesday said the US health regulator has issued one observation after completion of inspection at its facility in

"The inspection closed with one observation, a procedural deficiency. The inspection at the site was conducted between August 27-31, 2018, by three U S (USFDA) investigators," said in a regulatory filing.

The inspection focused on current good (cGMP) compliance and also on the safety of Lupin's Valsartan, Losartan and Irbesartan APIs (commonly known as 'Sartans') in light of the safety alert issued by regulatory authorities on the NDMA (classified as a probable human carcinogen) impurity in Valsartan supplied by some companies, it added.

said during the inspection, the USFDA concluded that the of Lupin 'Sartans' are safe with no chance of presence of the NDMA impurity in the (APIs).

Shares of Lupin were trading 1.30 per cent lower at Rs 923 apiece on BSE.

