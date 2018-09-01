Maha: 1 dead, 17 injured after truck hits bus carrying doctors

The of a bus heading to a medical conference was killed and 17 doctors travelling on it injured Saturday in an accident in Maharashtra's district, police said.

The bus had around 40 oncologists from different hospitals here including and and was on its way to Aurangabad, police said Saturday.

The incident happened in the early hours Saturday near the Kedgaon Bypass on the Ahmednagar-Pune Road when the of a trailer truck lost control of his vehicle and rammed into the bus, the official informed.

An official identified the deceased as Altaf Khalid Ahmed (26), a resident of Kurla suburb here, adding that the condition of two out of the 17 injured doctors was serious.

The bus had left from Friday evening to ferry the doctors to a conference organised in Aurangabad by the Chapter of the Association of Oncologists of India, he added.

