Woman taken on 'cart' to UP hosp; inquiry report gives clean chit to medical facility

-
ALSO READ
HC seeks Delhi government response over bike ambulance controversy
UP: Denied ambulance, patient reaches hospital in cart
Tech agreement will help Centre-run 108 ambulance service to reach specific accident location
Odisha launches boat ambulance service for remote areas
Allahabad HC issues summons on plea seeking closure of brothels in Meerut district
-
Days after a video showing a man carrying his ailing wife on a cart to a hospital went viral, the district administration Monday gave a clean chit to the medical authorities here and said the man failed to avail ambulance service.
Chief Medical Officer of Shamli Sanjay Bhatnagar said the woman, Anju Devi (36), has been referred to a medical college in Meerut for treatment.
The video had surfaced on June 21, leading to protests over the alleged shoddy treatment meted out to the man seen in the footage.
Reports claimed that the man was denied ambulance to bring his wife, suffering from a spine issue, to the hospital.
An inquiry led by a subdivisional magistrate was ordered into the matter.
Bhatnagar said claims of non-availability of ambulance were found to be false during the investigation.
According to the inquiry report, the man in question failed to call the ambulance and chose to transport his wife to the medical facility on a cart, the medical officer added.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU