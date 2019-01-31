Women outnumber men, TN's electorate is 5.91 crore strong

has an electorate strength of 5.91 crore of which 2.98 are female voters.

There are 2.92 crore male voters while 5,472 fall in the third gender category.

Releasing the final electoral roll following revision, said the State had 8,98,759 first time voters in the 18-19 age group.

With 1.18 crore voters in the 20-29 bracket and 1.38 crore electors between 30 and 39 years, young voters form a sizeable chunk of Tamil Nadu's electorate according to the data released by him.

In the 80 plus age group, there are only 10,12,200 voters.

From 5.86 crore voters last year (as per the final rolls published on January 10, 2018), the electorate size has seen a marginal jump to 5.91 crore which includes 97 voters living in foreign countries as well.

Tirupparankundram constituency in topped the young voters count with 7,696, the highest in the State.

segment, a city suburb, had the highest number of voters in the State with 6,18,695 voters and Harbour here has the least with 1,66,515.

Sharing details related to the final rolls following the revision exercise that began on September 1, 2018 with January 1, 2019 as the qualifying date, Sahoo said 5,62,937 voters were struck off the list due to shifting, death, and double entries.

Though the final list is published, continuous updation of rolls will continue to be on and eligible voters can apply to include their names, he said.

As many as 14,29,471 applications were received for inclusion of names and 13,96,326 of them were taken on rolls.

There were also applications during the revision exercise like 1,26,920 from those who sought appropriate changes in respect of their addresses on rolls in veiw of shiftings.

Of the one lakh plus address change applications, 1,22,301 were accepted and appropriate changes were made on the rolls, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)