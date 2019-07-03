Won't bring out Singhania's autobiography: Publisher tells Mumbai court

A publishing house told a court in Thane Wednesday that it won't bring out an autobiography of Vijaypat Singhania, former chairperson of Raymond Group.

Singhania is caught up in a legal battle with his estranged son Gautam and Raymond Ltd over the release of the book, tentatively titled "The Incomplete Man".

The company had filed a suit in the Thane district court in September 2018, seeking to stop the publication of the book claiming that its contents were defamatory.

Advocates Kartik Nayar, Sarthak Malhotra and Rishab Kumar, appearing for Raymond, claimed that the book also disclosed confidential information about the company.

Gautam Singhania has filed a similar plea in a court in Mumbai.

The Bombay High Court in February stayed the release of the book pending these civil suits.

When Raymond's suit came up for hearing before the Thane court Wednesday, publisher Penguin India said that its agreement with the former industrialist has been terminated by both the parties.

"Penguin informed that it is not going to publish Vijaypat Singhania's book because its agreement with him stands terminated. It has also filed an application in the court for deletion of its name from the suit," advocate Nayar said.

The court sought a response from Raymond on the issue and adjourned the hearing.

Vijaypat Singhania and his son are also locked in a legal battle over ownership of a duplex apartment in south Mumbai.

