Work for socio-economic empowerment of minorities done on 'war-footing': Naqvi

Work has been done on a "war-footing" under the to provide basic amenities to minorities and ensuring their socio-economic empowerment, Union Minority Affairs Abbas said Monday.

Naqvi, while chairing a meeting of the newly-constituted (CWC) here, said for the first time since independence, the government has been providing 100 per cent financial help to utilise Waqf properties across the country for educational and job-oriented skill development of the needy sections of the society.

The has provided basic amenities to ensure educational and job-oriented skill development of minorities, especially girls, in those backward areas of the country which were deprived of these facilities, he said.

The meeting started with a two-minute silence to pay tributes to security personnel killed in the Pulwama terror attack.

"Work has been done on war-footing to provide basic amenities to ensure socio-economic and job-oriented skill development of the minorities especially girls in 308 districts of the country," was quoted as saying by a statement from his office.

He said the campaign to utilise Waqf properties across the country for socio-economic empowerment of the minorities has been successful.

There are around 5.77 lakh registered waqf properties across the country, the said.

said the report of a five-member committee, constituted to review waqf properties lease rule, headed by Justice (Retd) Zakiullah Khan, has been submitted and its recommendations were discussed in Monday's meeting.

The recommendations of the committee will ensure that Waqf rules are made easy and effective for better utilisation of Waqf properties and to free these properties from disputes, he said.

Naqvi said under the 'Pradhan Mantri Karykram' (PMJVK), the has constructed schools, colleges, ITIs, skill development centres, multi-purpose community centres 'Sadbhav Mandaps', 'Hunar Hubs', hospitals, business centres etc on Waqf properties across the country.

