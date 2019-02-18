Guj Guv cuts short address in House amid sloganeering by Oppn

-
Gujarat Governor O P Kohli was forced to cut short his customary address to the state Assembly on Monday amid slogan shouting by Congress members over the Pulwama terror attack and farm loan waiver issue.
Kohli called for a five-day Assembly session from Monday to present the vote-on-account instead of a full budget in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
As soon as the governor began addressing the House, the Congress members started shouting slogans, making it difficult for other legislators to hear his speech.
Some Congress members, led by Vikram Madam, came near the well and raised slogans demanding stern action against perpetrators of the attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district where 40 CRPF personnel were killed on February 14.
The Congress members also demanded loan waiver for farmers in Gujarat.
As the sloganeering continued for over five minutes, Kohli stopped his address and left the House after tabling his remaining speech.
Earlier, as the governor began his address to the House, he expressed grief over the death of the CRPF jawans.
"Intra-nation and international terrorism is a global menace, the terrifying result of which have been suffered by our nation recently," he said in his speech circulated to the House members and media persons.
"The brave CRPF jawans have become martyrs in a terrorist attack in Pulwama district of Kashmir. I express my heartfelt condolences and sympathy to their families and pay tributes to them," Kohli said in his address.
