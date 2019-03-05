Worker crushed to death in stone crusher machine

A 45-year-old worker died after he accidentally got trapped in a stone crusher machine at Gundale village in district of on Tuesday, police said.

The victim was identified as Sanjay Ganeshkar, police said.

The owner of the stone crusher and the victim's have been booked in connection with the incident that took place in the morning, police said.

"Ganeshkar was cleaning the stone crusher at the site, when his suddenly switched on the machine. Due to it, Ganeshkar fell on the stone crusher's conveyor and got carried into the machine," an of station said.

"By the time the machine was stopped, Ganeshkar was crushed to death. The incident was witnessed by his co-workers, who could not save his life. His body parts were later recovered from the machine," the said.

The owner of the machine and worker Harishankar Umbarsada have been booked under IPC section 304 A (causing death by negligence), police said.

Investigation into the case is on.

