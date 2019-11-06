Working strongly on EV charging framework, battery recycling, says NTPC

State-owned on Wednesday said it is working on charging infrastructure as it believes that ultimately mobility through EVs will help.

Executive Director Mohit Bhargava said is a good concept but the larger issue is related to the battery.

" is working very strongly on the (EV) side. On the charging network side," Bhargava said addressing



India Energy Summit here.

"There is a larger issue on the battery side...the life of the battery and how do you reuse the battery," he added.

NTPC had earlier said it has signed pacts with cab aggregators Ola, Lithium, Shuttl, Bikxie, Bounce, Electrie and Zoom Car for creation of public charging infrastructure for electric vehicles.

The collaboration with these aggregators will lead to development of charging infrastructure for various vehicle segments as well as effective utilisation of public charging infrastructure, NTPC had said.