Working strongly on EV charging framework, battery recycling, says NTPC

-
ALSO READ
Subsidy on EVs only for commercial vehicles, not personal usage: Govt
EV journey to begin with hybrid technology in India: Honda
Nearly 400,000 electric vehicles in India, UP leads race, Delhi at 2nd spot
Vakrangee aims to set up 75,000 EV charging kendras across India by FY22
Honda opposes NITI proposal on e-vehicles, says adoption a major challenge
-
State-owned NTPC on Wednesday said it is working on electric vehicle charging infrastructure as it believes that ultimately mobility through EVs will help.
NTPC Executive Director Mohit Bhargava said electric vehicle is a good concept but the larger issue is related to the battery.
"NTPC is working very strongly on the electric vehicle (EV) side. On the charging network side," Bhargava said addressing
India Energy Summit here.
"There is a larger issue on the battery side...the life of the battery and how do you reuse the battery," he added.
NTPC had earlier said it has signed pacts with cab aggregators Ola, Lithium, Shuttl, Bikxie, Bounce, Electrie and Zoom Car for creation of public charging infrastructure for electric vehicles.
The collaboration with these aggregators will lead to development of charging infrastructure for various vehicle segments as well as effective utilisation of public charging infrastructure, NTPC had said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU