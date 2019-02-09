WORKTECH Hosts its First Conference in India - WORKTECH19 Bengaluru

/ -- The conference was attended by 250 senior-level professionals from top brands across diverse sectors like CRE, IT and facilities, project management, architecture & design community, among others



After a successful run across the world, WORKTECH concluded its maiden conference in with WORKTECH19 Bengaluru. The conference brought together eminent leaders from across the world to explore and debate on the of tomorrow and the new trends & technologies that are revolutionising the work culture.

The event featured experts like Philip Ross, Futurologist & CEO, & UNWORK, Neil Salton, Managing Director, ChangeWorq, Geetha Adinarayan, Executive IT Architect, Watson Internet of Things, Labs; Ulrich Blum, Associate, Architects; , Director, Resources, CISCO, Anurag Mathur, CEO, SAVILLS, among others.

The event discussed the changing face of work and workplace, the future of data-led workspace design, future of work with smart IOT & AI, how design is used as a strategic choice, why architecture & design matters, optimization of space at workplaces, and global tech trends & co-fusion between people, place, and that will shape the new world of work in years to come.

Speaking at the conference Mr Philip Ross, Futurologist & CEO, & UNWORK, said, "We are excited to bring WORKTECH to India, and see great scope for growth here. The workspace market in the country is growing exponentially, and as a country is maturing into one of the powerhouses. With every possible global brand trying to carve a niche in India, we are excited about empowering international brands about the diverse culture and practices in and help them implement that here. We would like to take best practices from the world into India and from India to the world. With digitisation and adoption of emerging technologies, India has a vast potential to explore and ride on the future of work and "



On the success of the first WORKTECH conference, Neil Salton, Managing Director, (Singapore), said, "It has been a real pleasure to be in for the first WORKTECH conference held in India. I've been particularly impressed by the sophistication of the dialogue at the event and it's clear that real progress is being made in India to develop people-centric spaces that are both productive and enjoyable to work in."WORKTECH19 hosted more than 250 senior-level professionals from diverse sectors like CRE, architecture & design, IT & facilities, among others. In the past, WORKTECH has been held in London, New York, San Francisco, Amsterdam, Shanghai, Singapore, and For more details, please visitAbout WORKTECH:WORKTECH is a series of market-leading international conferences and exhibitions for corporate decision makers. It attracts senior level players from major international organisations from roles that include leadership and operations, real estate, workplace and facilities, technology, HR, and innovation (CRE, FM, CIOs, CEOs, CFOs etc.) as well as architects and designers, project managers and surveyors, management consultancies, academics and others involved in the future world of work. The events inspire and educate through high-quality content and industry-leading speakers, as well as providing

