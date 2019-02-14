Delhi to host National Ranking Archery in April

will host the National Ranking tournament from April 15 to 19, ahead of the first stage of in Medellin, the same month.

This was finalised during the newly-elected Association of India's first committee meeting here.

AAI BVP Rao also unveiled the annual calendar for the national and international events.

The AAI will field cadet archers for the upcoming ISSF World Ranking Championship in this month, while the juniors will compete in the Asia Cup in next month.

The cadet team will be picked from in Pune, while the top archers from the ongoing Junior National Championship will make the cut for Cup from March 24-31.

Rao said the backlog of national meets of last year, which were not held by the old regime, will be finished by April 12 with the Senior National-2018, Para National-2018 and Sub-Junior National-2018 in Cuttack, Rohtak and Chandigarh respectively.

The 40th Senior Nationals for 2019 will be held in November, preceded by the junior and sub-junior meets, the venues for which are yet to be announced.

There were also discussions on the outstanding loan amount of Rs 27.45 lakh taken by and the gave one month's time to DAA to answer.

Other issues discussed included that of establishment of AAI office in New Delhi, constitution of committees and sub-committees, inter-state transfer rules, registration of archers, technical issues with regard to competition, scoring, medals, participation of archers in international competitions other than recognised events of the AAI.

