World Archery warns AAI of suspension, suggests June 24 as new poll date

World on Monday warned the Indian federation of "immediate suspension" if it goes ahead with two separate elections on June 9.

The suspension would mean that the Indian team competing in the World Championships would only be to compete under a World flag and not the national flag.

Extending an olive branch to the de-recognised Association of (AAI), (WA) has also appointed its first vice- as the "mediator" in the process.

Chapol will hold a meeting with the two factions in on June 7 in an effort to cancel both the elections and instead hold one election on June 24. The cost of the meeting will also be borne by WA.

"We have reached the cut-off point at which we can no longer continue to support any federation in unless progress is made," Tom Dielen, Secretary General, told from 's-Hertogenbosch on the sidelines of

"It is our priority to come to a resolution with a member association in that provides stability and a positive environment for the athletes to succeed internationally, especially with the 2020 on the near horizon."



In a rare scenario, AAI's two faction groups -- one with former and the other with the BVP -- has issued two elections notices on June 9, albeit in two different cities of and

Former and newly-inducted minister in the Narendra Modi government, is in the fray for the post of

While the from Khunti has filed his nomination at the election, is also seeking to be re-elected from the polls.

Dielen further said WA has no intention of interfering in the results of an election.

"We also do not want the situation to become more confused, which is why we have given clear instructions as to what will and what will not be accepted by the Board."



Earlier, Dielen met the and on the sidelines of the and shot off a letter to AAI with a copy to president of Indian Olympic Association Narinder Batra.

In a strongly-worded letter, Dielen stated that it's a violation of democratic rules.

"WA and WAA have strong reservations on the fact that on June 9 in two quite distinct locations an elections will be held which could result in two presidents and boards.

"Not only does this contravene any type of good governance, it is simply violating any democratic rule since not all officially mandated delegates can be in two locations at the same time.

"It is therefore both WA and WAA's position that should such dual elections take place, the results will not be recognised by WA," Dielen warned.

The Indian archery team will kick-off its World Championships campaign on Tuesday, aiming to seal the quota places for

Dielen futher suggested that Chapol could act as the if both the parties agree.

Former AAI president BVP blamed Malhotra for bringing "mess" to Indian archery.

"Blame for this mess should fall at the door step of Prof Malhotra as he still wants to control archery even after four decades through his trusted men like Virendra Sachdeva," Rao said.

