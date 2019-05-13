Xiaomi to sell phones, mobile accessories via vending machines in India

People can soon buy and accessories through vending machines, with the Chinese handset maker set to install its own machines in Indian cities.

The latest move comes as the company works on ways to retain its dominant position in the hyper-competitive market in

Called as 'Mi Express Kiosk', these vending machines will allow consumers to make purchases and pay for the transaction through credit or debit cards, cash and

"These kiosks are specifically built for sales and mobile accessories of similar physical dimensions can also be added in it. The kiosk has a capacity of nearly 200 smartphones," said in an e-mailed response to PTI.

The company said this innovative model offers "the efficiency of business making it a cost-effective approach and is scalable".

"All equipping Mi Express Kiosks has been researched and developed in India, further extending the brand's commitment to India," it added.

said, it aims to set up several of these kiosks in the coming months across metro cities in public areas such as metro stations, airports, and shopping malls.

It added that these kiosks are company operated. As of now, the machine will be manned to assist customers, if required.

In April, the Chinese tech had said it expects to have 10,000 in and 50 per cent of its business to come from the offline route by the end of this year.

Xiaomi had started its India journey as an only in 2014. Two years ago, it started expanding into offline retail and now has well over 6,000 outlets across three formats - Mi Homes (experiential stores -75 in number), (retail stores) and Mi Stores (in smaller towns).

The company had also announced setting up of another under in India as it competes head-on with rivals like Samsung, and

According to research firm IDC, Xiaomi led the shipment tally with 30.6 per cent share in the March 2019 quarter, followed by (22.3 per cent), (13 per cent), (7.6 per cent) and Realme (6 per cent). Total shipment in the country grew 7.1 per cent to 32.1 million units in the said quarter.

