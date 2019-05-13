Protesters lock the office of Neigrihms director

Activists of the influential (KSU) demanding the removal of the of the North Eastern Regional Institute of Health and (Neigrihms) here on Monday locked his office, officials said.

KSU said the KSU protested at the administrative block of the institute demanding immediate removal of the D M Thappa from his post following a stand-off between him and the cardiology in the institute which affected surgeries.

"The government should immediately remove him from his post. He is playing with the lives of patients and we cannot allow this institute to accommodate murderers," Marngar told

After the protesters left, a and senior police officials reached the institute to open the office of the which was locked by the protesters.

of Police, City, said the police have taken suo moto action in this regard and security cover of Neigrihms has been upped.

"We have taken a suo moto action in this case. We have tightened security in and around the premises," Rynjah said.

While no FIR was lodged, the SP said the police has launched an investigation into the matter and the people involved in the protests have been identified.

Last week, the Meghalaya High Court, hearing an PIL had directed the of cardiology to resolve their differences amicably and to ensure that patient requiring surgeries are not affected.

On May 9, R V Suchiang chaired a tri-partite meeting which was attended by Gayatri Mishra, Neigrihms director Dr D M Thappa and Cardiology department head Dr and representatives from the pharmacy.

Three surgeries were performed on Friday last.

The had also directed the Neigrihms authorities to work out a formula and ensure surgeries in the cardiology department is resumed and to come up with long so that patients are not affected.

Neigrihms authorities had seized stents worth Rs 20 lakh from a private vendor under director's order that stents should be procured from pharmacy and not from private suppliers as the cost is higher.

According to the cardiology department head, pharmacy does not have readily available stocks of stents meant for heart surgeries.

Following the seizure of stents from a private vendor, about 34 surgeries were delayed and a 52 year-old patient had died last week due to the non-availability of the surgical materials, according to officials at the institute.

Neigrihms Dr K Pandita was not available for comments.

