Yamaha Motor India sales head Roy Kurian quits

Yamaha Motor India's head of has put in his papers after serving the company for over 15 years.

Kurian, who joined the company in 2003, has resigned with immediate effect.

"I think 15 years is a good enough period in a company. I contributed to the company in whatever way possible. It is now time to take new challenges," Kurian, who was the company's senior vice-president, sales and marketing, told

He was instrumental in the Japanese firm gaining foothold in the Indian market. Kurian was responsible for expanding sales network as well helping the company surpass the target of achieving one million sales per annum in domestic and export markets.

"The target of achieving one million sales in domestic market, however, remains unrealised," Kurian said.

"I never thought I would ever leave such a great company, but I have decided to move on and take my career in a new direction," he said.

When asked about his next assignment, Kurian declined to comment.

