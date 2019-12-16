Yamaha recalls 7757 units of FZ FI, FZ-S FI over faulty rear side reflector

India Motor (IYM) on Monday said it is recalling 7,757 units of its FZ FI and FZ-S FI with immediate effect to rectify faulty rear side reflector.

This voluntary recall is being undertaken to address an issue related to 'non-fitment of rear side reflector' in 7,757 units of motorcycles manufactured from October 2019 onwards, the company said in a statement.

Reflector will be fitted in the affected motorcycles for free of cost at any of the authorised dealers and the owners will be contacted individually, it added.

The recall is a part of the company's compliance to statutory safety norms and not in connection with any matter related to the vehicle's performance, it added.