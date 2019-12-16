JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Confident of growth, defending market share will be a challenge for Voltas
Business Standard

Yamaha recalls 7757 units of FZ FI, FZ-S FI over faulty rear side reflector

The recall is a part of the company's compliance to statutory safety norms and not in connection with any matter related to the vehicle's performance

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Yamaha
This voluntary recall is being undertaken to address an issue related to 'non-fitment of rear side reflector' in 7,757 units of motorcycles.

India Yamaha Motor (IYM) on Monday said it is recalling 7,757 units of its FZ FI and FZ-S FI with immediate effect to rectify faulty rear side reflector.

This voluntary recall is being undertaken to address an issue related to 'non-fitment of rear side reflector' in 7,757 units of motorcycles manufactured from October 2019 onwards, the company said in a statement.

Reflector will be fitted in the affected motorcycles for free of cost at any of the Yamaha authorised dealers and the owners will be contacted individually, it added.

The recall is a part of the company's compliance to statutory safety norms and not in connection with any matter related to the vehicle's performance, it added.
First Published: Mon, December 16 2019. 19:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU