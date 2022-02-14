Yatra.com partners Cleartrip to offer wider hotel inventory to customers

-
ALSO READ
Adani Group to invest in Cleartrip, deepens strategic ties with Flipkart
Adani Group buys minority stake in online travel aggregator Cleartrip
Cleartrip to raise employee headcount by 40% in coming quarter
Yatra Online evaluates additional listing of Indian arm on Indian bourses
Chardham Yatra: Uttarakhand govt mulls easier registration process
-
Online travel company Yatra Online on Monday announced its partnership with Cleartrip, owned by the Flipkart Group, to offer a wider hotel inventory to its customers.
This strategic association between Yatra and Cleartrip, both leading brands in the online travel space in India, aims to provide a boost to the entire hospitality and travel ecosystem and uplift the sentiments of both customers as well as suppliers for hospitality as the industry emerge out of the pandemic, according to a statement.
Under this agreement, Cleartrip customers will now have access to Yatra.com's inventory of 94,000 hotels and homestays in over 1,400 cities and towns, the online travel company said.
The addition of Yatra's inventory with real-time pricing on Cleartrip, will enable both domestic and international travellers to have access to a wider selection of relevant and ideal accommodations to meet their travel needs.
Yatra.com will also benefit from this association through the large customer base of Flipkart and Cleartrip.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU