Yes Bank shares continue to fall; tank 13%

The of Thursday came under massive selling pressure, tumbling nearly 13 per cent, after Moody's placed the lender's ratings under review for a possible downgrade.

The extended its previous session's fall and further tanked 12.73 per cent to hit a one-year low of Rs 117.50 -- on the BSE.

At the NSE, shares plunged 12.87 per cent to Rs 117.40 -- its 52-week low.

The was the worst hit among the front-line companies on both key indices during the morning trade.

Shares of had dropped over 3 per cent Wednesday also.

has placed Yes Bank's ratings under review for a possible downgrade citing its high exposure to the struggling NBFC and realty sectors.

"The ongoing liquidity pressures on companies will negatively impact the credit profile of Yes Bank, given its sizeable exposure to weaker companies in the sector," a Moody's note said Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)