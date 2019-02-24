Yorgos Lanthimos' next a crime drama

Oscar-nominated filmmaker is set to direct crime drama titled "Pop 1280", based on 1964 crime novel of the same name.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the story follows a corrupt in a small town that has to manipulate his way into winning another election in order to maintain the careful balance of criminality.

and of Element Pictures, Lanthimos, of Imperative Entertainment and of Discovery Productions will back the project.

Lanthimos' latest "The Favourite", starring Olivia Colman, and Rachel Weisz, is vying for 10 Oscars, including best and best picture.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)