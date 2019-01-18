Youth held for attempting to rape minor girl in UP

A 20-year-old youth has been arrested for allegedly attempting to rape a 16-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's district, police said on Friday.

According to a complaint lodged by the girl's father, the accused, Shivam, picked up the minor from near a sugar cane field on Thursday and tried to rape her in Bachan Singh Colony under station, they said.

He fled after the girl cried for help, the police said.

A case has been registered and the accused will be produced before the to record his statement, said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)