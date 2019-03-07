JUST IN
Youth held for sharing objectionable post

Press Trust of India  |  Ballia (UP) 

A youth has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district for allegedly sharing an objectionable picture of a deity on WhatsApp, police said Thursday.

Mohammad Naeem was arrested on Wednesday after an FIR was registered against him for sharing the picture on the messaging platform, Additional Superintendent of Police Vijay Pal Singh said.

