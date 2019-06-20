Youths of minority community beaten up in Assam's Barpeta, forced to shout 'Jai Shri Ram'

Complaints were filed against a little-known right-wing organisation on Thursday for allegedly assaulting a group of people from the minority community in and forcing them to utter slogans ' Ram' and 'Pakistan Murdabad'.

Two FIRs were filed against the right wing organisation and its by the All Minority Students' Union (AAMSU) and the (NEMSU).

According to the police, the Tuesday night incident came to light after a video of the purported attack and the forcible utterance of slogans went viral on

The complaints stated that a group of men claiming to be members of the right-wing group stopped an autorickshaw in Barpeta town and beat up the youth travelling in it. The victims, who were from a minority community, were then forced to utter slogans like ' Ram', 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and 'Pakistan Murdabad'.

Hurling abuses, the attackers themselves shot the video and uploaded it on

from Barpeta, Abdul Khaleque, said he has asked the of police to take action in the incident.

