BCC&I signs MoU with Infinity Group to boost start-ups in WB

The Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCC&I) Thursday signed an MoU with the Infinity Group to boost the technology and start-up ecosystem in West

The chamber also arranged a special hour to collaborate with that country with special focus on start-ups called the "Indo- Start-up Hub".

"The objective is to encourage entrepreneurship and facilitate deserving potential entrepreneurs a platform to initiate Start Ups which would be a contribution to the Tech Start Up Movement of the State," said Indrajit Sen, president, The Chamber.

The Japan- Startup Hub was established by the agreements of the governments and activities of External Trade Organization (JETRO).

The Indo Japan Start-up Hub at Bengaluru began its operations in 2018.

The partnership is expected to bring unique and quality products and solutions built jointly between and Japan at global stage, Sen said.

The Chamber has made special connect with JETRO in facilitating B2B connects especially in the realm of technology.

The Chamber is also in discussion with JETRO for collaborations on Webel-BCC&I to extend enabling ecosystem to incubates, said Arnab Basu, Chairperson, IT Committee,

has seen enormous growth of Tech Start-ups and is now being compared with cities like Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune in terms of conducive climate for start-ups to grow and flourish, Basu said.

"It has been estimated that 53 per cent of start-ups in the state are in incubation stage. The purpose of the MoU is that IT, Technology companies, Start-ups, International Trade delegates referred by can utilize and leverage state of art facilities of for co-working offices, meeting rooms, conference rooms, training rooms at special rates for a mutually specified time agreed upon," he added.

