DRI arrests 6 Pakistani men for smuggling 218 kg of narcotic at Gujarat's Jakhau port

Six Pakistani nationals have been arrested by the (DRI) for 218 kg of narcotics at Gujarat's port, according to an official statement issued Saturday.

A boat, 'Al Madina', registered in Pakistan, has been seized by the

The got a specific input that a Pakistani fishing boat (Al Madina) carrying huge quantity of narcotic drugs would deliver the consignment to suspected recipients mid-sea for further distribution in

The said information was shared with the

The Coast Guard intercepted the Pakistani vessel on Wednesday with six Pakistani crew and brought it to (Kutch) on the coast, the agency said.

On board the Pakistani boat, 194 packets of illicit drugs were recovered by the Coast Guard, the statement said.

An Indian fishing boat which was found to be suspicious was also detained along with its crew.

The case was handed over to for further investigation.

On Wednesday, the DRI completed the seizure of the illicit narcotic drugs (suspected to be Brown Heroin/ Basic Alkaloid drugs) weighing about 218 kg, it said.

The six Pakistani crew have also been arrested by DRI on Friday, the statement said.

The accused were produced in a court in Bhuj which remanded them in DRI custody till Monday morning, it said.

Interrogation of Pakistani Master of the fishing boat has revealed that the total narcotic drugs consignment that they had brought into Indian territorial waters was about 330 kg, the DRI said.

The narcotic drugs packets were in 11 large bags. When the had challenged the Pakistani crew mid-sea, they had thrown these packets into the sea to avoid detection, it said.

Later the Coast Guard recovered 194 packets weighing roughly 218 kg.

Investigation by DRI revealed that the Pakistani boat had made a similar journey for delivery of drugs into earlier, it said.

While this time Pakistani boat had started from in on May 18, the week before they had loaded the drugs at the port of Mahadi, on May 10, the DRI said.

After being initially delayed by bad weather they had reached the Indian location on May 12, but the Indian recipient had not turned up to receive the contraband.

After waiting for two days, on the directions of their Pakistani handler, they returned to and buried the 330 kg of heroin at

This time on their journey back to again after merely 2-3 days (on May 18), they changed most of the crew, retrieved the same buried consignments from started from in for delivery to Indian recipients, the probe agency said.

In the last few months, maritime route in the has been exploited by the international organized narcotic syndicates for trafficking drugs, the DRI said.

The other sensitive route has been India- border in where DRI had made seizure of heroin and arms and ammunition in a joint operation with Indian Army, it said.

Inter-agency coordination has been the priority of DRI and this has been strengthened after creation of S-CORD (National anti- Coordination Centre) under DRI, the statement said.

