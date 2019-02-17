YSRC chief promises slew of measures for BCs' welfare

Describing BCs the Backbone Class and not backward classes, Y S Jaganmohan Sunday promised a slew of welfare measures, including an annual budgetary provision of Rs 15,000 crore, for them if his party was voted to power in in the coming assembly elections.

He also assured to implement a scheme " Cheyuta" under which a one-time monetary grant of Rs 75,000 would be given to BC women above the age of 45.

Addressing a mammoth meeting BC Garjana (BC roar) here, promised to introduce a statutory BC sub-plan with a budgetary provision of Rs 15,000 crore per annum for the welfare of the backward classes.

Actually, BCs are not backward castes. They are the guardians of our countrys glorious culture. They are the backbone class (of the nation), he said.

In 2014, Chandrababu Naidu made 119 promises to the BCs. He promised to allot Rs 10,000 crore per annum for the communities welfare but did not fulfil a single promise, the of opposition in the state assembly alleged.

He accused Naidu of using BCs merely as a and leaving them in the lurch post-elections.

Protecting the interests of the BCs is not even a last priority for Chandrababu, he added.

The YSRC, if voted to power, would constitute separate corporations for the uplift of all the 139 backward communities, said.

