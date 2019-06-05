Zardari vows to remove Imran Khan's govt

Pakistan's former Ali has vowed to remove to end the people's misery, as he accused the government of unleashing a tsunami of price hike and failing to generate employment.

Zardari's comments came as he addressed party workers in Sindh's province.

"If the was not removed soon, he will bring the nation to a point where we too won't be able to run the country," Dawn newspaper quoted as saying.

"I am not hungry for power, but the present government must be sent packing. Otherwise, the life of the most of the people will become a misery," warned.

He further said his Peoples Party had always served the masses as it was our manifesto and we believe in serving people at their doorstep.

"Soon after Eid we will declare our plans and this will signal the beginning of the end," he said.

is celebrating Eid on Wednesday.

Zardari said the present government has snatched jobs from people and has unleashed a tsunami of price hike. Zardari said unemployment and price hike has increased in the country by 500 per cent.

He said the was forcibly imposed on the people of

