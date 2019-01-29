Zarina Wahab, Manoj Joshi join 'PM Narendra Modi' cast

Veteran actors Wahab and Manoj have been roped in to star in Modi's biopic.

The makers of "PM Modi" on Tuesday announced the remaining cast of the film.

Prashant Narayanan, Barkha Bisht Sengupta, Akshat R Saluja, Anjan Shrivastav, Rajendra Gupta, and also star in the biopic.

"A solid star cast with talented actors is the base of an effective cinematic experience.

"With 'PM Modi' we have got actors who are not just experienced but are also the right mix for a prestigious project like a biopic on Mr Narendra Modi," said in a statement.

and are already on board.

set to play the title role in the film, to be directed by Omung Kumar.

The biopic will traverse the journey of Modi from his beginnings to his years as onto his landmark win at the 2014 and being nominated as

Suresh Oberoi, Vivek's father, is co-producing the film along with Ssingh.

Shooting is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)