Zinc futures shed 0.33% on tepid demand

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Zinc prices eased 0.33 per cent to Rs 198.40 per kg in futures trade Wednesday as speculators cut down positions taking weak cues from the spot market.

On Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc for delivery in current month declined 65 paisa, or 0.33 per cent, to Rs 198.40 per kg in a business turnover of 4,703 lots.

Marketmen said weakness in metals in domestic spot market owing to slackened demand from consuming industries influenced the prices.

First Published: Wed, July 03 2019. 14:15 IST

