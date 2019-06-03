Zinc futures shed 1.26 pc on profit-booking

futures Monday fell 1.26 per cent to Rs 203.75 per kg as speculators booked profits amid low demand at the domestic spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, contracts for June delivery fell by Rs 2.60, or 1.26 per cent, to Rs 203.75 per kg in a business turnover of 4,317 lots.

The for delivery in July also fell by Rs 2.20, or 1.08 per cent, to Rs 202.15 per kg in 135 lots.

Marketmen said trimming of positions by participants to book profits, amid low demand in the domestic spot market, kept pressure on prices in futures trade.

