ZP chairperson election to be held on June 8

The election for and vice- of Zilla would take place on June 8, the (SEC) said Wednesday.

The Commission announced the schedule for conduct of (indirect) election to the offices of and vice-chairperson and others Wednesday.

According to the schedule, notice calling for a special meeting for election of chairperson and others would be given on or before June 7, the SEC said.

The rural local body polls, held in three phases, concluded on May 14.

The counting of votes would be taken up on June 4.

Results would be declared immediately.

The SEC also announced that election to the offices of Mandal (MPP) president, vice and others would be held on June 7.

The ZP chairpersons are elected by the Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) members, while MPP presidents are elected by Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) members.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)