NDA candidates ahead in 35 LS seats in Bihar

The NDA in is leading in 35 of the 40 seats, while grand alliance partner RJD is ahead in two seats, as per initial trends of the

NDA constituents JD(U) and BJP are leading in 15 seats each followed by the LJP in 5 seats.

Union ministers and are among the NDA candidates who are leading.

Prominent among those who are trailing are Sharad Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata dal, Ram Kripal Yadav, former of the Congress, RLSP's and former Jitan Kumar Manjhi.

The RJD is leading in Jehanabad and Pataliputra seats.

BJP candidate is leading against CPI's Kanhaiya Kumar in Begusarai constituency by 50,743 votes.

is leading over his rival by 12,734 votes.

JD(U)'s is leading over his



In Gaya(SC), JD(U)'s is leading over of Rashtriya by 21,997 votes.

In Sasaram (SC) seat, Cheedi Paswan of the BJP is leading over of the by 21,205 votes.

JD(U)'s is leading against former chief minister of Hindustani Awam Morcha (secular) by 30,728 votes.

In Karakat seat, Mahabali Singh of the JD(U) is leading against his RLSP rival by 4217 votes.

In Jamui(SC) seat, LJP candidate is leading against his RLSP rival by 8,821 votes.

BJP's Gopaljee Thakur is leading against RJD's Abdul Bari Siddique by a margin of 45,184 votes in Darbhanga.

JD(U)'s is leading by 20,402 votes in Gopalganj constituency against his RJD rival while JD(U)'s Ramprit Mandal is leading by 17,332 votes against his RJD rival in Jhanjharpur.

In Kishanganj, JD(U) candidate is leading over his rival by 9,982 votes.

In Gaya(SC), JD(U)'s is leading against former of Hindustani Awam Morcha (secular) by 22, 708 votes.

BJP's is leading over his Vikashsheel Insaan Party rival by 26,728 votes in Madhubani.

Janardan Singh Sigriwal of the BJP is leading over RJD's Randhir Kumar Singh by 21,344 votes in Maharajganj,



NDA's is leading in Bettiah, while Dileshwar Kamat is leading in Supaul.

of the RJD is leading over by 6,200 votes.

RJD candidate Surendra Yadav is leading in Jehanabad over his nearest rival JD(U)'S Chandreshwar Chandravanshi by 330 votes.

