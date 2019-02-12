JUST IN
Amazon buys wi-fi start-up eero to strengthen its smart home play

Eero, was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in San-Francisco

Reuters 

Amazon.com Inc said on Monday it has signed an agreement to buy eero, a startup company that makes home routers, to help customers better connect smart home devices.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Eero, was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in San-Francisco. It has raised $90 million from First Round Capital, Menlo Ventures, AME Cloud Ventures, Initialized Capital, Homebrew Ventures and others, according to a TechCrunch report.
