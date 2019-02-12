Amazon buys wi-fi start-up eero to strengthen its smart home play

-
ALSO READ
With an eye on Flipkart-Walmart deal, Amazon invests Rs 27 bn in India
Amazon may buy 7-8% stake in Future Retail for Rs 25 billion: Report
Amazon mulls building physical shops in London to expand retail presence
Amazon saw 60% growth in new India customers with recent festive sales
The Amazon mystery: Despite 20% revenue jump, weakest growth since 2015
-
Amazon.com Inc said on Monday it has signed an agreement to buy eero, a startup company that makes home routers, to help customers better connect smart home devices.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Eero, was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in San-Francisco. It has raised $90 million from First Round Capital, Menlo Ventures, AME Cloud Ventures, Initialized Capital, Homebrew Ventures and others, according to a TechCrunch report.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU