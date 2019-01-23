Apollo Global to acquire RPC for 3.3 bln pounds

JUST IN
(Reuters) - RPC Group said on Wednesday Apollo Global Management agreed to buy Europe's biggest plastics packaging maker for 3.3 billion pounds ($4.28 billion) in cash, ending months of negotiations.

The per-share offer of 782 pence represents a premium of 15.6 percent to RPC's closing price of 683.6 pence on Sept. 7, the last trading day before the offer period began.

($1 = 0.7717 pounds)

(Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

First Published: Wed, January 23 2019. 19:46 IST

