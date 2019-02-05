Australian bank shares surge as investors cheer 'best possible' inquiry outcome

By Kaye

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian shares surged the most in a decade on Tuesday after a long-awaited report on recommended dozens of rule changes but spared the "Big Four" lenders any serious threat to their market dominance.

In a report released by the government on Monday, the retired who led a public inquiry into financial-sector misconduct last year referred 24 cases to regulators for possible prosecution.

But the inquiry's broader list of 76 recommendations on how to end greed and systemic malpractice stopped short of calling for enforced divestments, cuts to executive pay or tighter lending rules, leaving the banks largely unscathed.

"It is possible that the banks may face criminal proceedings but we do not believe that any of the 76 recommendations by themselves will have a material financial impact," analysts said in a research note.

analysts said it was the "best possible set of recommendations given the circumstances that the sector could have reasonably expected", while ratings agency said it was "unlikely to alter the favourable structure of the industry".

shares soared in morning trade, driving the Australian financials index to its biggest intra-day rise since March 2009.

Commonwealth of and Bank Ltd jumped 4 percent, while and New Zealand Group Ltd and Corp were up 7 percent by mid-afternoon.

Among the financial planners, which would have to disclose the commissions they receive for selling under the report's recommendations, shares of and rival both rose about 11 percent.

Mortgage brokers however were hit hard after the inquiry recommended banks should stop paying them trailing commissions - fees lasting the life of a product which were found to incentivise misselling.

Shares of plunged 26 percent and those of fell 29 percent.

POTENTIAL CHARGES

While the inquiry known as a did not name names, its final report said the taking of fees for services not rendered was a potentially criminal breach of financial laws and recommended regulators determine if any charges should be laid.

Based on evidence presented to the inquiry, Commonwealth Bank, NAB and AMP are seen as the most exposed to possible criminal prosecution. All three companies have promised to crack down on such behaviour.

AMP said the company was ready to assist authorities with any inquiries, adding in an interview with the that AMP was "under new management" following the departure of its CEO, and several directors during the inquiry.

NAB cut short planned leave after Kenneth Hayne's report accused him and NAB of being unwilling to accept responsibility for the bank's bad behaviour.

Thorburn conceded mistakes had been made and said the report's criticism "does not reflect who I am or how I am leading". Henry said it was "not so" that he had been unwilling to accept criticism.

POLITICAL FALLOUT

The government has said it will "take action" on all 76 recommendations but it is unlikely to have time to get anything through parliament ahead an election expected in May.

The centre-right Liberal-led government is behind the opposition Labor party in the polls, and has been at pains to distance himself from his previous efforts while serving as to defend the banks and block an inquiry.

"I expressed last year my own regret as ... at some of the human factors that needed greater consideration in terms of calling the But let's be frank, I called for the Royal Commission," he told reporters.

said Labor was committed to implementing all the commission's recommendations, telling the it was a "report the government never wanted us to see".

(Reporting by Kaye; Editing by Stephen Coates)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)