Budget sees Rs 42,866 crores revenue from telecom sector in 2016

The government expects revenue of 428.66 billion rupees ($6.95 billion) from the telecoms sector, including from auctions of its airwaves, during the next fiscal year to March 2016, the annual budget showed on Saturday. The government has yet to give details on the spectrum auctions to be held during the next fiscal year. The estimates include revenue from the annual fees telecoms carriers pay to the government. Read our full coverage on Union Budget Bidding is set to begin next Wednesday for India's latest round of spectrum auctions, from which government expects to raise ...
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
This article is no longer available in our repository.
There could be multiple reasons for this.
You could try searching for this headline on the source website (reuters.com).