You are here: Home » Budget » News » Telecom
Business Standard

Budget sees Rs 42,866 crores revenue from telecom sector in 2016

Govt has yet to give details on the spectrum auctions to be held during the next fiscal year

Reuters  |  MUMBAI 

The government expects revenue of 428.66 billion rupees ($6.95 billion) from the telecoms sector, including from auctions of its airwaves, during the next fiscal year to March 2016, the annual budget showed on Saturday. The government has yet to give details on the spectrum auctions to be held during the next fiscal year. The estimates include revenue from the annual fees telecoms carriers pay to the government. Read our full coverage on Union Budget Bidding is set to begin next Wednesday for India's latest round of spectrum auctions, from which government expects to raise ...

This article is no longer available in our repository.

There could be multiple reasons for this.

First Published: Sat, February 28 2015. 18:08 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements