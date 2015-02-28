Budget sees Rs 42,866 crores revenue from telecom sector in 2016

The government expects revenue of 428.66 billion rupees ($6.95 billion) from the telecoms sector, including from auctions of its airwaves, during the next fiscal year to March 2016, the annual budget showed on Saturday. The government has yet to give details on the spectrum auctions to be held during the next fiscal year. The estimates include revenue from the annual fees telecoms carriers pay to the government. Read our full coverage on Union Budget Bidding is set to begin next Wednesday for India's latest round of spectrum auctions, from which government expects to raise ...