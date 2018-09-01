China's Meituan Dianping sets HK IPO valuation at up to $55 billion: sources

By Julie and Fiona Lau

SINGAPORE/HONG KONG (Reuters/IFR) - China's Dianping, an online delivery-to-ticketing services platform, has set an indicative price range of HK$60 to HK$72 ($7.64-$9.17) per share for its initial public offering (IPO) in Hong Kong, valuing itself at up to $55 billion, four people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Meituan, already one of China's most valuable internet firms, could raise as much as $4 billion before the exercise of a "greenshoe" or over-allotment option, whereby additional shares are sold depending on demand.

The company is discussing a valuation of $46 billion to $55 billion and is planning to secure a total of $1.5 billion from five cornerstone investors, including its main backer gaming and company Tencent Holdings Ltd, and OppenheimerFunds, the people said.

Oppenheimer will commit $500 million and Tencent $400 million, they said.

Other cornerstone investors include UK-based hedge fund ($300 million), U.S. hedge fund ($200 million) and Chinese Chengtong Holdings Group ($100 million).

Tencent declined to comment. The other cornerstone investors did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Calls to Darsana went unanswered.

declined to comment when reached by

The Beijing-based firm filed plans for the city's second multibillion-dollar tech float this year after maker Xiaomi Corp's blockbuster IPO of $5.4 billion after the full exercise of the greenshoe option.

It plans to use the process to upgrade its technology, develop new services and products and pursue acquisitions among other things, according to its IPO filing.

is also - after Xiaomi - the latest company with a dual-class share structure to file for a Hong Kong listing, under the city's new rules designed to attract tech companies.

However, in late July Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX), the operator of Hong Kong exchange, said it would delay changes that would allow companies to hold shares with more voting rights, as more time was needed for investors to become accustomed to recent rule changes.

Meituan was valued at around $30 billion in a fundraising round late last year.

Xiaomi started trading in July after a closely watched but disappointing initial public offering that valued it at almost half the $100 billion that industry analysts had initially estimated.

Meituan has been likened to U.S. discounting platform Groupon Inc.

Founded in 2010 by Wang Xing, it completed a $15 billion merger with in 2015, akin to U.S. firm It offers a broad range of services including movie ticketing, delivery, hotel and as well as ride-hailing.

Competitors include food-delivery platform Ele.me, backed by firm Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, and leading ride-hailing firm Didi Chuxing, backed by Japan's

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, and are sponsors of Meituan's IPO. Renaissance is the

($1 = 7.8487 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Julie in SINGAPORE, and FIONA of IFR in HONG KONG; Writing by Anshuman Daga and Kane Wu; Editing by Susan Fenton, and Kim Coghill)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)