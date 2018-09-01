Corrected: India says to help Nepal build rail link to Kathmandu

(Corrects para two to clarify the agreement was signed by officials, not prime ministers)

(Reuters) - will help construct a rail link between capital and an Indian border town for smoother movement of passengers and cargo to the landlocked nation, which neighbouring is also trying to woo with a similar plan.

An agreement to study the feasibility of a rail line linking the two countries was signed by officials on Friday during a meeting between Nepal's and Indian on the sidelines of a regional summit of seven South and East Asian countries.

India's will conduct a preliminary engineering and traffic survey for the rail line, said in a statement.

The planned 130 km (80.78 mile) line from the Indian border town of in eastern state to Nepalese capital Kathmandu, once built, will just be the second rail track in the mountainous nation. Nepal's only railway link is a 35 km stretch in its southern plains.

Construction of the rail line and its funding will be finalised after the Konkan Railway submits its findings, officials said.

The bulk of Nepal's overland foreign trade is routed through and accounts for nearly two thirds of all trade in the landlocked nation. Imports by roadways are often delayed and expensive as cargo is carried in diesel-guzzling trucks.

"The Raxaul- rail line is expected to expand connectivity by enhancing people-to-people linkages between the two countries and promoting economic growth and development," the statement said.

Nepal, wedged between and India, is seeking to lessen its heavy dependence on for trade and the supply of essential goods such as fuel, as it tries to improve connectivity with

China has already conducted a pre-feasibility study for a 70 km (42 miles) link connecting Gyiron in with Kathmandu, making it one of the most ambitious infrastructure projects in the rugged mountains.

Political analysts say India's plan to build the rail link in comes as jostles with to wield greater influence over smaller neighbours.

