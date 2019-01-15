Walmart walks away from CVS partnerships

(Reuters) - Inc has opted to end its involvement in the network of commercial and pharmacies run by Corp after the two companies failed to agree on pricing, CVS said.

The company said sought reimbursement increases that would lead to higher costs for clients and consumers.

"At a time when everyone is working hard to find ways to reduce healthcare costs, Walmart's requested rates would ultimately result in higher costs for our clients and consumers," Derica Rice, of CVS Caremark, said in a statement.

did not immediately respond to request for comment.

CVS Caremark, the pharmacy-benefits unit of CVS Health, said the dispute would not affect both the networks in its plans and stores.

CVS said it has requested Walmart to remain in its networks through April 30 and does not expect the split to have a material impact on its 2019 financial results.

Shares of were down nearly 1 percent to $64.81 in trading before the opening bell.

