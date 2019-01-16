Diploma names ex-Compass Group finance director as CEO

(Reuters) - Technical products and services provider on Wednesday named Johnny Thomson, former chief at FTSE 100 firm Plc, as its new

Thomson will take over from John Nicholas, who had been serving as since stepped down from the top job in August, after only four months at the helm.

In a separate trading update, the company said its first-quarter revenue rose 9 percent helped by growth across its businesses.

(Reporting by in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

