JUST IN
You are here: Home » Reuters » News

Reckitt Benckiser CEO Kapoor to retire by end of 2019
Business Standard

Diploma names ex-Compass Group finance director as CEO

Reuters 

(Reuters) - Technical products and services provider Diploma Plc on Wednesday named Johnny Thomson, former finance chief at FTSE 100 firm Compass Group Plc, as its new chief executive officer.

Thomson will take over from John Nicholas, who had been serving as interim executive chairman since Richard Ingram stepped down from the top job in August, after only four months at the helm.

In a separate trading update, the company said its first-quarter revenue rose 9 percent helped by growth across its businesses.

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, January 16 2019. 14:11 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements