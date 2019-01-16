Chevron, Total and Reliance join oil blockchain platform Vakt

(Reuters) - majors and Total, along with major Indian refiner Reliance Industries, have joined the blockchain-based platform Vakt, London-based Vakt said on Tuesday.

Vakt, already in use by other major trading firms since the end of last year, is the first of many pilot schemes for commodities trading to go live.

The firm was created in 2017 by a consortium that includes majors and Royal Dutch Shell, Norway's Equinor, global and Koch Supply and Trading, as well as

Its original shareholders began using the system in November, starting for trading.

Banks ABN Amro, and are other shareholders.

Blockchain, the platform behind cryptocurrency Bitcoin, is viewed by many as a solution to trade and settlement inefficiencies, as well as a way to improve transparency and reduce the risk of fraud.

Vakt digitises and centralises what was previously a mountain of paperwork shared between all the parties involved in each deal.

"Total has been supporting industry initiatives to digitise cargo post-trade processes for some time," Total's and shipping said in a statement.

"We view them as a major step forward towards safer, faster and cheaper logistical operations. We are committed to contribute to the roll out to various markets of the VAKT platform."

