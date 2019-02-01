Drill, China, drill: State majors step on the gas after Xi calls for energy security

By and Meng Meng

SINGAPORE/ (Reuters) - China's giants are set to raise spending on domestic drilling this year to the highest levels since 2016, focusing on adding natural in a concerted drive to boost local supplies.

Responding to Xi Jinping's call last August to boost domestic security, China's trio of majors - PetroChina, and - are adding thousands of wells at basins in the remote deserts of the northwest region of Xinjiang, shale rocks in southwest province and deepwater fields of the Sea.

Firms are showing greater risk appetite, expanding investments faster in exploration than production, emboldened by Beijing's political push and near $60 a barrel, said and analysts at consultancy

"We shall carry through resolutely the State Council's call on stepping up domestic exploration and development and launch an offensive war," was cited as saying in an in December.

said last week it was confident of achieving its spending target this year, the highest since 2014. It pledged to spend twice as much this year in domestic exploratory drilling as in 2016.

"With at $50, $60 and $70...we're making decent profits," Yuan Guangyu, CNOOC's Chief Executive Officer, said last week.

CNPC, Asia's largest and parent of PetroChina, is boosting risk exploration investment five-fold to 5 billion yuan ($741 million) this year from 1 billion yuan last year.

But with maturing and new discoveries tending to be smaller and more costly, even more drilling is unlikely to reverse China's declining oil outlook, analysts say.

China, set to remain the world's top for years to come, is forecast to slip to the 10th largest global in 2020, down from No.5 for most of last decade, said

" will likely continue on the same path as it has in recent years - an overwhelming focus on new gas production, leading to continued decline in its oil output," said Angus Rodger, of upstream at

LEADS PUSH

With pushing to reduce import dependence and hit environmental targets, is forecast by analysts to rise at 6-8 percent a year through 2020.

China, the world's No.3 gas consumer, overtook as the world's top in October.

PetroChina, which produces some 70 percent of the country's gas output, will lead the drive, adding thousands of wells in southwestern Sichuan, northern Ordos and basin, says on its website.

The is also ramping up shale development in Sichuan, seeking to catch up with which has pioneered China's nascent shale push. Despite almost a decade of drilling, shale makes up just 6 percent of China's total because of complex geology and high costs of development.

raised its shale 40 percent last year to 4.3 billion cubic metres, while Sinopec's production was largely flat at 6 bcm.

"Controlling the largest and best acreage, has been ramping up aggressively capital and human resource deployment over the past 3-4 months in shale," said who tracks Chinese majors' investment.

Sinopec declined comment. did not respond to Reuters' request for comment.

DEEPWATER

Beyond 2020, deepwater discoveries in the Sea, such as Linghui 17-2, some 150km (90 miles) off China's southernmost province of Hainan, will lend growth to China's gas portfolio.

With estimated proven recoverable reserves of 2.5 trillion cubic feet, Lingshui is CNOOC's single-largest fully owned walked away with little success after exploratory drilling at the nearby Lingshui 22-1-1 well in 2010.

Aiming to add 50 percent to by 2025, CNOOC is expected to step up drilling in the deepwater acreage of the Pearl River Mouth basin and expand earlier discoveries including Yacheng and Dongfang, both near province.

"Natural gas is becoming increasingly popular under the government's green push. And its relatively less risky than oil under long-term off-take deals," said a

Companies, however, will hold off drilling in disputed territorial waters of the Sea due to technological challenges and the lack of experienced global partners willing to risk exploring those areas, analysts said.

claims about 90 percent of the South China Sea, whose estimated energy potential varies widely, although geologists believe it holds more gas than oil. Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, and also claim parts of the key waterway.

SHORT RESERVE LIFE

Sinopec, traditionally a refiner rather than a driller, has the smallest resource base and may lag its peers, analysts say.

Sinopec's proven by end-2017 could last less than six years of production, versus CNOOC's 10 years, while Sinopec's of 8 years is dwarfed by PetroChina's 24 years, according to calculations based on company filings.

Sinopec is expected to boost spending this year, including in developing its second shale gas target, Weirong block, in But the momentum of making new finds is waning, said company officials.

"Sinopec is well aware of its problems, but the will to change that seems to have a bottleneck at the top as the company sees itself more of a downstream, petrochemical player," said Woodmac's Petrov.

($1 = 6.7437 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by in Singapore and in Beijing; Editing by Lincoln Feast)

