China's CNOOC to double domestic proven reserves, exploration work by 2025

BEIJING/SINGAPORE (Reuters) - National Offshore Company, or CNOOC, said on Friday it aims to double its exploration activities and proven and gas reserves in over the next seven years, a target that will see the firm expedite capital spending.

This comes after Xi Jinping's call last August to improve national security by boosting domestic production and reserves, CNOOC said in a report published on its social media account.

CNOOC, parent of CNOOC Ltd, did not give details about where it would explore or breakdowns of reserve targets on and

CNOOC will be able to double its reserves over the period as its current reserve base is small, but it will be a challenge to deliver on oil due to lack of sizeable discoveries in the pipeline and relatively higher reserve base on oil, analysts at consultancy said.

"Doubling both proven reserves will be harder and would require several large oil discoveries, the size of Lingshui, to achieve and higher investment commitments," said Angus Rodger, Woodmac's for upstream business.

He was referring to CNOOC's Lingshui 17-2, 150 kms off China's southernmost province of Hainan, that has proven geological reserve of over 100 billion cubic metres.

As its shallow-water basins mature, CNOOC will increasingly shift focus to deepwater exploration.

"We faced adverse geological conditions as offshore fields age. More exploration projects are being moved to deep water area, but these are both risky and costly," Xie Yuhong, the group's chief geologist, was cited as saying. He added that the volatility in global added pressure on CNOOC to rein in expenses.

Just weeks after Xi's call in August CNOOC's top management sanctioned plans to boost spending on risk exploration, CNOOC said on Friday, without giving details.

CNOOC Ltd, the listed arm that undertakes the exploration and production work, did not immediately comment on the report.

The company is likely to release details about its production target and capital expenditure at a strategic outlook meeting on Jan. 23.

said last month that the firm would make a record investment in the next few years to boost exploration projects and reach its target.

The offshore reported 2.613 billion barrels of in net total reserves by 2017-end, the best seen since 2008.

In 2018, made several domestic discoveries such as Bozhong 19-6 and Bozhong 29-6, both in the area off

had set a full-year capital expenditure target of 70 billion yuan to 80 billion yuan ($10.34 billion-$11.81 billion) for 2018, but investment in the first half totalled only 21 billion yuan.

Shares of CNOOC Ltd were last up 2.05 percent at HK$12.92.

($1 = 6.7712 Chinese yuan)

