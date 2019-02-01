Focus: Budweiser spends big on Super Bowl, targets small markets

By Philip and Renshaw

BRUSSELS/ (Reuters) - This Bud's for you.

At least, that is what hopes as it strives to reach more than 100 million U.S. TV viewers during Sunday's Super Bowl, promoting vintage brands such as Budweiser and

The world's largest brewer will not say how much it is spending for nearly six minutes of commercials, but industry sources estimate it is more than $50 million. That is up from the $42 million that said the brewer spent for four minutes of ad time last year.

It is only part of the company's strategy to recapture market share from craft beers and Mexican imports.

Brendan Whitworth, the Anheuser-Busch, told the company would retain its big, national campaigns but also push ahead with its new strategy of tailoring brand marketing to individual American cities.

"The things we've started to work on this year, we're starting to see real results. We're looking forward to scaling up those localized programs even more," he said.

The Super Bowl's huge and diverse audience has makers of cars, beer and other consumer goods scrambling to create eye-catching commercials that are sometimes more memorable than the game. Budweiser this year will bring back its iconic Clydesdale horses, while telling drinkers that the beer is produced with from wind power. has continued its mock medieval ad series.

Driven by the need to pay off some $100 billion from its 2016 purchase of rival SABMiller, the company, which is known for acquisitions and cost savings, has made top-line growth its priority. U.S. management, overhauled in late 2017, believes it is on course to rebound in the company's biggest market. Part of that is the local-ad focus and fresh versions of 143-year-old staple Budweiser, as well as - available now in an flavor.

The two main brands make up 56 percent of its U.S. beer sales, according to market company That is down from more than 60 percent in 2013. Whitworth, a former Marine, CIA and director, said the goal is to boost the brand's shares and eventually halt their sales decline.

AB has a 36.4 percent share of the U.S. beer market, according to Euromonitor, followed by and

In general, mainstream lagers including Bud and Bud Light have fallen, while the shares of craft and imports have risen, according to market group Drinkers have also shifted to wine and spirits.

Executives at Heineken, the world's second largest beer maker, have said brewers need to work together to win back drinkers. Industry leaders say there still is a space for mainstream beer, which is cheaper and less caloric than many crafts.

"When (fans)are watching an game, that's a four to five hour experience... I'm not sure it's a craft moment," said Jonnie Cahill, Heineken USA's marketing

Given recent trends, needs the equivalent of a 'Hail Mary' pass. Its share of beer sales in the United States, its biggest market, is set to have declined 0.50 percentage points in 2018 after a 0.75 drop in 2017. That may seem slight, but the trend is in the wrong direction.

A return to growth is not imminent.

"It's a supertanker and it's not going to turn on a six-pence. I think it's going to be a slow journey," said Trevor Stirling, a London-based analyst at

AB InBev's share of the U.S. beer market has declined every year but one since its formation in 2008, when Belgium-based bought America's Budweiser has steadily fallen. Bud Light's share last rose in 2012, when it rolled out an offshoot: Bud Light Lime-A-Rita, a margarita-flavored brew with double the alcohol and calories of Bud Light.

Despite the revival, Anheuser-Busch said it has learned that the company should not stray too far from a brand's roots.

"Those extensions, they didn't necessarily reinforce the mother brand's position," Whitworth said.

The brewer removed "Bud Light" from Lime-a-Rita cans this year.

Last summer, it launched Bud Light Orange, brewed with peels. The product, with slightly more calories, is sweet and fruity, akin to an soda with alcohol, some drinkers say.

Whitworth said it was one of the industry's most successful new products of 2018, boosting sales and margins and bringing in more female drinkers. The company hopes some Bud Light Orange drinkers will become regular Bud Light fans.

Bud Light has partnerships with 28 of the 32 teams, including this season's finalists, the and the Boston-based But its marketing efforts with them have been modest to date, including special cans showing each team's logo.

Earlier this season, Bud Light focused on Cleveland, whose team, the Browns, was experiencing one of the longest losing streaks in the sport. When the Browns finally won, the brewer set up "victory fridges" in bars across the city. Bud Light's share of core beer sales there grew as a result, Whitworth said.

Citing another localized effort, Whitworth pointed to Philadelphia, the nation's sixth largest city. Bud Light offered free beer to fans of the Eagles when they won their first in 2018. This season the company unveiled a statue to commemorate the "Philly Special," a trick play in which the turned receiver for a touchdown in the championship game.

Whitworth said the approach led to Bud Light sales growth of 9 percent in in the first half of 2018.

"They had an army of people handing out beer at the parade," said Pete Ciarrocchi, of Chickie and Pete's, a popular chain of sports bars in the area.

The brewer's U.S. arm is hoping the sales boost will help build long-term loyalty.

In one potentially positive sign, Philadelphian Peter Rosa, who normally chooses regional craft brands such as and Troeg, said he turned to Bud Light this season when watching his beloved Eagles.

"I have become superstitious and will only drink Bud Light during Eagles games," he said.

(Reporting by Philip in Brussels and in Philidelphia; Richa Naidu and Kenneth Li contributed reporting; Editing by and Julie Marquis)

